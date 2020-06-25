Radhika Madan And Jasleen Royal's Recreated 'Lag Jaa Gale' To Release Soon

Upcoming young talent Radhika Madhan has picked up a new hobby during the lockdown. The Angrezi Medium actress has resorted to learning the piano while the country went into lockdown post the coronavirus pandemic. Radhika Madan revealed in an interview with a news publication what went into the making of her latest collaboration with singer Jasleen Royal. The actress reportedly played the keyboard for the first time for the music video with help from Jasleen.

'Lag Jaa Gale' by Radhika and Jasleen

For Jasleen Royal as well, the virtual collaboration was a first with Radhika’s involvement. The singer will be releasing her first music video, a soulful hit, Lag Jaa Gale, by veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. The two girls made their creation with the song which is yet to be released. Lag Jaa Gale was originally penned by Madan Mohan Kohli and Raja Mehdi Ali Khan in the year 1964. The hit romantic song was a part of the film Who Kaun Thi.

Composer, singer and lyricist, Jasleen Royal revealed in an interview that the song is a classic which is deeply etched into many listener’s memories. The song is a delight in many ways and thus they wished to recreate it. Jasleen put together the unique introduction for the song that has entertained many over the years. She further divulged in the interview that the two discussed the minute details of recreating the song virtually. Radhika had also sent some jamming sessions of herself with the piano. Jasleen is singing the song and also playing the accordion in the recreated version. The duo finished the shoot with some help from their helpers at home.

Madan, on the other hand, worked on her music skills during the lockdown. According to reports, she always wanted to learn an instrument. She always wished to perfect the art of playing the piano. In an interview with a publication Radhika Madan said that during the times of uncertainty, a song like Lag Jaa Gale works well for her. She also said in the interview that she can resonate with the lyrics and the soulfulness of the song. She added that you never know what will happen next. Radhika is excited to release the track soon as per the interview. She ended the interview by saying that Jasleen guided her throughout. She is the guiding force behind their unique take on the song, the chords, keys and the conceptualization.

Radhika and Jasleen's Lag Jaa Gale will be out soon

