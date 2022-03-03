Last Updated:

Radhika Madan Bags Sudhanshu Saria's Next 'Sanaa'; Says 'Film's Ideologies Reflect My Own'

Radhika Madan has joined hand with director Sudhanshu Saria to essay the lead role in his next directorial titled 'Sanaa'. Read on to know more about it.

Mamta Raut
After Shiddat, actor Radhika Madan has bagged another real role in director Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa. Touted to be a social drama, the upcoming movie traces the life of a confident girl who is trying her best to deal with the trauma of the past. Sanaa is bankrolled under the banner of Four Line Entertainment, but further details about the cast and shooting of the movie is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Radhika bags lead role in Sudhanshu Saria's next 

Actor Radhika Madan, in a recent interaction, revealed that her upcoming film's ideologies are much like her own. Furthermore, the star also reportedly resonated with her character who is an 'impactful' protagonist. While talking about her, an excited Radhika Madan shared, "As an actor, I'm always looking to play impactful characters that make a difference. 'Sanaa' follows the journey of a strong and ambitious woman, set in today's Mumbai. She's a fascinating protagonist, complex and relatable, and the film's ideologies very much reflect my own. It's the easiest yes I've uttered."

Surprisingly, director Sudhanshu Saria has been working on Sanaa for the past seven years. The director himself revealed that he has been envisioning the film for seven years. Speaking more about Sanaa, the filmmaker shared that the movie has the capability of sparking powerful conversations.

He said, "I've always believed in making films that are ambitious in quality and rich in story and messaging. I've nurtured this dream for seven years and I couldn't be more excited that Radhika Madan greed to bring my titular character to life. The film is a powerful conversation starter and I hope it resonates with audiences worldwide. I hope the film makes it harder for people to judge women."

On the professional front, Radhika Madan was last seen opposite Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Daina Penty in the romance drama film, Shiddat. Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, the movie was released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar back in October 2021. Apart from Shiddat, Radhika has played pivotal roles in movies including Angrezi Medium, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha. Besides Sanaa, the actor has  Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey in the pipeline alongside Arjun Kapoor.

With inputs from AP, Image: Instagram/@radhikamadan

