Ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is set to make his directorial debut with a thriller movie Kuttey, has finally begun shooting. The film stars an ensemble star cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Radhika, who received a terrific response for her latest release Shiddat opposite actor Sunny Kaushal, took to Instagram and announced the same with a picture from the shooting set. The upcoming film is written by Aasmaan and Vishal.

Earlier, Vishal had shared his excitement about the film and explained how it is important for him in a press statement. “Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense,” Vishal said. Before getting into directing, Aasmaan, who has studied filmmaking, assisted his father in films like Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola.

Radhika Madan begins 'Kuttey' shooting

In the picture shared by Radhika on Instagram, she can be seen dressed in traditional attire while striking a pose with the film’s clapperboard. While announcing the filming, she wrote, “Back home @aasmaanbhardwaj @vishalrbhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj @vbfilmsofficial @currypuccasharma @ro_soma_y @dahiya_vishaaaal[sic].” Her friends from the industry including Sanya Malhotra and Rekha Bhardwaj, among others, were quick to send her love and wishes for the next venture.

In August, Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films announced their first collaboration to produce 'Kuttey', by dropping a thrilling motion poster. Unveiling the motion poster as the movie's first glimpse, the makers promised a thrilling ride for the audience. Kuttey is produced by Luv, Vishal, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Meanwhile, Radhika was recently featured in Shiddat alongside Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty. The love story received appreciation from her fans.

(Image: Instagram/RadhikaMadan/ArjunKapoor)