Actor Radhika Madan has hopped on to her next project titled Sanaa and has begun the shooting of the same. Described as a social drama, the movie is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria of Love fame. The story of the film follows a headstrong and ambitious girl (Madan), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

For the unversed, Radhika was last seen in Shiddat oppsoite Sunny Kaushal. The love drama streamed on Netflix. Now, with her next, the actor has begun shooting for the same in Mumbai. Apart from Radhika, the film also stars Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania. Saria is also producing the film via his banner Four Line Entertainment.

The 26-year-old actor who was quite thrilled to begin shooting for the film expressed her honour in a press statement and wrote, "Nothing beats the excitement on the first day of shooting for me. Sudhanshu has stitched together a beautiful canvas with all the right elements and we can’t begin to start painting. All I can say is, be prepared to abandon any preconceived notions you have about it."

Surprisingly, director Sudhanshu Saria has been working on Sanaa for the past seven years. The director himself revealed that he has been envisioning the film for seven years. Speaking more about Sanaa, the filmmaker shared that the movie has the capability of sparking powerful conversations.

Silence can be such a powerful tool and I couldn’t have thought of a better way to kick off our shoot of Sanaa. We’ve managed to secure a brilliant cast along with the best technicians in the industry. I can’t wait to share what we accomplish together,” PTI quoted the filmmaker saying.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Radhika Madan was last seen opposite Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Daina Penty in the romance drama film, Shiddat. Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, the movie was released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar back in October 2021. Apart from Shiddat, Radhika has played pivotal roles in movies including Angrezi Medium, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Pataakha. Besides Sanaa, the actor has Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey in the pipeline alongside Arjun Kapoor.