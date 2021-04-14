Radhika Madan Does Moonwalk At Airport In Latest Video; Leaves Fans In Splits

Radhika Madan took to Instagram on April 13, 2021, to share a fun video of herself in the airport. The video begins with her walking forward with her head slightly bent downwards. She then looks directly into the camera that is capturing her and starts doing a moonwalk while pulling her luggage trolley. She can be seen wearing a pair of black shorts with a white tee which she has tucked into the shorts, with a pair of blue sneakers to complete her look. Radhika Madan is also wearing a mauve mask and a pair of sunglasses. She captioned her video by saying, “Lo chali main” (Here I go).

Radhika Madan's moonwalk at airport

Fans and followers of Radhika Madan reached out to her in the comments section of the post to let her know their reaction to the video. Most of the people commented using emojis that depicted amusement like the laughing face emoji. People also made jokes at the expense of her video and the sudden way in which she started performing the moonwalk. Many people also commented saying that they were thoroughly entertained by the video as they were not expecting a moonwalk from her. The video has received 146k likes and 768 comments and still counting.

As the country prepares for another lockdown, Radhika Madan took to Instagram to share her quarantine mood, celebrating her filmy self in the caption. Radhika Madan gave a quirky twist to the current lockdown discussion by posting an image of herself lying on a bed. Radhika posted the photo with the caption "Bahar se koyi andar na aa sake, Andar se koi bahar na ja sake. #lockdown 2.0" (No one can come in or out).

Radhika Madan’s films have established her as a versatile actor thanks to her performances in a variety of genres. Radhika gained international fame with her second film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, after marking her debut as a rural girl in Patakha. Angrezi Medium, her most recent film, became an internet sensation thanks to her exciting performance as a young independent ambitious girl stuck in a small town.

