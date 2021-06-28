The new anthological web series Ray which premiered on Netflix on Friday, June 25 has been garnering positive reviews from the audience. The web series comprises four short stories inspired by the works of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Bollywood actor Radhika Madan who was a part of the short story Spotlight in Ray recently took to her Instagram account to share a gratitude note for all the love that she received for her character.

Radhika Madan expresses gratitude as her role in Ray receives appreciation

In Spotlight, directed by Vasan Bala, Radhika played the role of a godwoman called Didi and shared screen space with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Sharing a few stills from Spotlight, the actor wrote, "Thank you so much everyone for such an overwhelming response and the love you have given to DIDI!"

She also went on to thank her director Vasan Bala by writing, " ye ungli uthaate hai sab chitt ho jaate hai (a dialogue from the episode)...maegic! Thankyou for trusting me and taking me on this mad mad ride! I love you." She also thanked her co-actor Harsh Varrdhan for being the best "Artist" and also went on to tag her hair and makeup team whom she called her "mard (strong) family."

Reactions to Radhika Madan's post

As soon as the pictures were posted, complimentary comments kept pouring in for the actor from her fans and her industry colleagues. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who is also a part of Spotlight wrote, "You are just tooo good" and Radhika's co-actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor commented, "You are just the best @radhikamadan all my friends crushing on you." The director Vasan Bala also commented on the post and called her a "Star." Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan was all praises for Radhika's performance in the comments. Radhika's fans also gushed over her performance in Ray and said that her role was amazing. Take a look.

A look at Ray Cast

The anthology series is directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey. The first short story is by Srijit Mukherji titled Forget Me Not starring actor Ali Fazal in the lead. The second story Bahrupiya is also by Srijit Mukherji and stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead, the third story Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa helmed by Abhishek Chaubey casts Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao in the lead while the fourth Spotlight by Vasan Bala stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Radhika Madan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Watch the trailer of Ray below.

A look at Radhika Madan's movies

The actor made her debut in 2018 with the movie Patakha and was also a part of the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. She followed that by bagging the lead role in Angrezi Medium in which she played the role of the late Irrfan Khan's daughter. The actor will soon be seen in another Netflix anthology series titled Feels Like Ishq which is slated to release on July 23, 2021.

IMAGE: RADHIKA MADAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.