Radhika Madan Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Says ‘Don’t Panic, Stay Hydrated’

Actor Radhika Madan took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and mentioned that she got her first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. She posted a picture of herself while taking the jab and penned a lengthy note. She wrote, “One step at a time, vaccinated.” She further urged everyone to get themselves registered and get their shot. She also requested people to take full precautions at the vaccination centres and asked them to wear double masks as well. She continued, “Sanitize your hands, maintain distance and don't panic.” Madan concluded, “Don't forget to get a good night's sleep the day before and stay well hydrated.”

Radhika Madan gets vaccinated

Before the Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor shared the pic, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan also posted a video and revealed that he got his dose of the vaccine on May 5. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “It’s time to implement the awareness, it’s time to unite and get back our country the way it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones. Get vaccinated, stay healthy and stay safe. This phase shall pass soon.” Many stars from Bollywood and Telly industry like Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Anupam Kher, among others, got vaccinated as well.

The registrations of the COVID vaccination in India began on May 1. “People who have registered on CoWIN and received a message can go to vaccination centres. Don't go to centres until and unless you receive a message. If you have registered but have not received a message, don't go to the centre,” Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Radhika extends gratitude

Meanwhile, Radhika extended gratitude as she received love and wishes from fans on her birthday, May 1. In her note, Radhika wrote, "I know our lives are upside down and I'm just thankful that this birthday came with a lot of realizations and gratitude for the things we take for granted." She thanked people for taking out the time and sending love and blessings across and added that this year she's only prayed for everyone. On the work front, she will be seen in upcoming films like Shiddat, Feels Like Ishq and Ray.