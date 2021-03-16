Radhika Madan Hints At New Project; Director Vasan Bala Exclaims 'Steffi Graf Biopic?'

Radhika Madan's Instagram recently featured a picture of the actress hinting to her fans about her upcoming project. She was last seen with late actor Irrfan Khan and actress Kareen Kapoor in Angrezi Medium, for which Madan received praise from various critics. See Radhika Madan's photos here.

Radhika Madan hints at an upcoming project

Radhika Madan is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her projects. The actress recently shared a photo of herself and hinted at an upcoming project in her caption. In the photo, the Angrezi Medium actress is seen holding a tennis ball with a casual look with little to no makeup. The actress is also seen wearing a nose pin.While sharing the photo, Radhika wrote that she was giving a subtle hint to her followers and that there was something exciting coming up.

Friends and fans react to Radhika Madan's photo

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor in the comment section wrote that their match was pending to which Radhika replied that first he needs to come back from the shoot. Vasan Bala, Radhika's film Mard Ko Dard Nai Hota director, also commented on her post that she is doing a biopic on Steffi Graf, a professional German tennis player. Most of the fans tried to guess Radhika's hint. Fans asked whether she was going to be a part of Sania Mirza biopic. Many other fans just admired her beauty.

A quick look at Radhika Madan's movies

Radhika Madan was a household name even before her debut in Bollywood as her portrayal of the role Ishaani in the hit Tv show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Pataakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj opposite Sanya Malhotra. The movie went on to get her the Best Actress Critics and Best Female Debut award at Filmfare awards. Her next role was in Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nai Hota alongside Abhimanyu Dassani which was also the actor's debut movie. The actress gained prominence with her role in Angrezi Medium which also featured Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The movie was a sequel to Hindi Medium. Madan will next be seen in Gauri Arora's Shiddat which will also feature Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles.

