Radhika Madan Is 'breaking Stereotypes' With This Pool Pic; Says She Is 'not In Maldives'

On April 15, 2021, Bollywood actor, Radhika Madan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen posing in the pool wearing a bikini and a pair of dark shades. The actor recently jetted off to her hometown, Delhi. However, what really caught her fans’ attention was her witty caption, where she simply wrote that she is ‘not in Maldives’.

Radhika Madan stuns in a red bikini in Delhi

In the mid-shot picture, the Angrezi Medium actor can be seen sporting a red coloured bikini and a pair of designer black shades. She flaunted her natural look as she wore no makeup. She has kept her short and wet hair open and pulled them in front. As for the caption, she wrote, “Not in Maldives” with a beach wave emoticon.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans rushed to drop positive comments and compliment her. Mukesh Chhabra asked her in the comments, “Why?”, to which Radhika was quick to reply. She wrote, “@castingchhabra breaking stereotypes” with a winking face emoticon. Vahbiz Dorabjee, too, wrote, “caption” with a laughing out loud face emoji. A fan commented, “Beautiful”, while another one wrote, “Omg hotttyyyyy” with a fire emoji. A user commented, “Radhika lovelyyyy”. Another one wrote, “Enjoy summer” with several red hearts.

Recently, the actor dropped a video updating her fans that she is going to Delhi. The video is captured at the airport, where she can be seen dancing her way home. One can see her carrying her luggage when suddenly she stops and moonwalks. She can be seen wearing a simple white tee, which she paired with black shorts. She wore a pair of white and sky-blue sneakers and added a pair of black shades. Adapting to the new normal, she also added a mask while travelling. She captioned the video as ”Lo Chali Main (Look, I’m going) ‘#enroutehome’, ‘#airportdiaries’” with a dancing lady emoticon.

Jasleen Royal commented, “Makhan! (smooth). Photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented, “Too cool”, RJ Harshit dropped a pair of fire emoticons. A fan commented, “That was smooth” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Awesome radhu” with a heart-eyed face emoji and a red heart.

A peek into Radhika Madan's latest photos

