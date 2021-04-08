Radhika Madan Is In "no Rush" In Her New Post; Fatima Sana Shaikh Likes Her "short Hair"

Radhika Madan recently took a stroll on the beach and captured some of her elegant looks in her sporty mode. As she posted some of her looks on social media for all her fans, many including actor Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped in a compliment for her. See Radhika Madan's photos and how her fans and followers swamped her post with love.

Radhika Madan’s morning glow

Radhika Madan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of cool poses while she took a stroll on the beach in the morning. In the first photo, she can be seen wearing a pair of maroon coloured shorts and ‘killin it’ with a grey top. She can also be seen posing elegantly with both her hands on the head. In the next one, she flaunted her intense look by looking in front with her hair waving with the wind. In the last one, she can be seen in a carefree mode with her hands on her head and gently smiling for the camera.

In the caption, she stated ‘no rush’ and added a symbol of green leaves next to it. The moment she posted these photos online, many of her fans were left amazed with her beauty and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict their amazement. Even popular actor Fatima Sana Shaikh took to Radhika Madan’s photos and stated that she liked her short hair. Many fans were thrilled to see her photos and praised her for looking “adorable” in her photos. Many of them even addressed her as cute while others added fire symbols in the comments. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Radhika Madan’s Instagram post.

Radhika Madan recently added two of her ravishing photos on Instagram in which she can be seen in a cool pair of denim jeans with a classy denim jacket and a mustard coloured tee underneath. She also paired her look with an elegant set of earrings and shoes. She can be seen sitting outside a wooden hut with a pen and book in her hand and lost in her thoughts. In the next one, she can be seen in the same look and writing something in her book with a smile on her face. In the caption, she added a beautiful line from a Hindi movie, “Kabhi Kabhi mere dil me”.

Image Source- Radhika Madan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.