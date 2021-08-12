Radhika Madan Opens Up About Negative Audience Reaction To Netflix's Anthology Film 'Ray'

Radhika Madan, who rose to fame with Angrezi Medium and is one of the budding actors in the Hindi entertainment industry, recently opened up about whether she feared being out of mind and out of sight as she already gave two back-to-back successful projects. She even talked about the latest challenging rules that she essayed in her films and addressed netizens reactions to her web series.

Radhika Madan on being out of sight, out of mind

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, when Radhika Madan was asked whether she feared being out of sight and out of mind after her back-to-back releases, Feels Like Ishq and Ray, she admitted that she was casual about it. She further revealed that while the pandemic was going on, her shoots were stalled and she had to be at home for a while. She even stated how it was bliss to spend some quality time with her parents in Delhi after working continuously for so many months.

Radhika Madan was also seen in an anthology film, Ray, based on Satyajit Ray's works. As the movie, featuring actors namely Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, etc. received a negative response from a small part of the netizens, Radhika Madan reacted to it stating how people were entitled to their opinions. She also stated that the makers had taken Satyajit Ray’s stories and adapted them to suit the modern sensibilities else it would look and feel very dated.

After essaying some intense characters in her previous projects, the actor further mentioned how glad she was to be a part of Feels Like Ishq. Adding to it, she stated how playing so many intense parts, one after the other, takes a toll on oneself after a point of time and highlighted that working in Feels Like Ishq felt like a party and before they knew it, the shoot was over.



Radhika Madan’s career

Radhika Madan began her acting career in the Indian television industry by essaying the lead role in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She later featured as a contestant on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8 and soon received a chance to be a part of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. She went on to garner appreciation and love from her fans while featuring in some of the iconic movies and shows namely Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Feels Like Ishq and Angrezi Medium. She is currently prepping for her upcoming movie, Shiddat, in which she will be seen alongside Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

IMAGE: RADHIKA MADAN INSTAGRAM

