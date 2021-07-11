Radhika Madan Says She Was Asked To Undergo Surgery And Be In 'particular Shape And Size'

Actress Radhika Madan has made a successful transition from television to movies. The actress who started out her career as a television actress later made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. Madan recently shared her journey with Humans of Bombay and said that she had learned to love her imperfections.

Radhika Madan on her journey through Tv to movie

Radhika also said that while she looking out to search for roles in Bollywood, people told her that she needed to be in a particular shape and size, also she was told to get surgeries. The actress added that she was just 17 when she started acting and moved to Mumbai. Once she heard a rumour about getting replaced on the show and started working out to get in shape. The actress said "At 17, I auditioned for a TV show & within 3 days I was in Bombay, shooting. But it was tough. I barely got time to sleep, which led to me gaining a few kilos. Then, I heard rumours about me getting replaced & which pushed me to explore my limits. So I began working out & lost myself to my character. And I realised, this is my high…this is what I want to do! ⠀

I got more TV offers, but I told myself, ‘You’re only 19, if you choose comfort, you’ll get stuck.’ So, I quit TV to do films. I began auditioning, but I faced rejections."

She further said "I was told I needed to have a particular shape & size, & that I needed surgery. But mujhe toh main bahut sahi lagti hun. Who are these people to tell me I’m not pretty? But for the next 1.5 years, I didn’t get work. It's easy to doubt yourself at such a time, but I knew the journey is more important than the destination. So I made an effort to enjoy my auditions! Soon, I signed my first film as other projects followed. I remember I’d gained 12 kgs for a role to look older, & I auditioned for a 17-year-old character, both in a month! But I had only one motto–just have fun! That audition turned out to be one of my best & I got the part! ⠀I think the key is to love yourself fiercely because what you see in yourself is what others see in you. If I’d been insecure, people would’ve fed on that fear. So whether it’s as a kid who didn't care about her unibrow or an adult who thinks her height is cute, I celebrated my imperfections. I know I don't have to fit someone else’s definition of perfection–I’m imperfectly perfect & I love it!."

On the work front, Madan will next be seen in Netflix's series, Feels Like Ishq. She will also be seen in the romantic drama Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love.

Image: Radhika Madan's Instagram

