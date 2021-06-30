Radhika Madan Shares Trailer Of 'Feels Like Ishq'; Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Actor Radhika Madan, who will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix series, Feels Like Ishq recently shared the trailer of the series on her Instagram. Radhika’s fans and followers got excited about getting to see her on the screen again and expressed it in the comment section of the post. Read on to know more about it.

Feels Like Ishq trailer

Feels Like Ishq is a six-part anthology series of six different love stories. The trailer shows a glimpse into all the stories, about how two people meet in unexpected ways and fall in love. It also gives a glimpse of the conflict in those love stories. Radhika Madan posted the trailer on her Instagram with a line describing the show, which says, “Yeh modh humein kis pyaar pe le aaya,” followed by the release date of the series, which is July 23.

Reactions from Radhika Madan’s fans

Just as Radhika shared the trailer, her fans and followers on Instagram flooded the comment section with love and wishes of good luck. They also got excited about getting to watch Radhika on screen again. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Feels Like Ishq cast and other details

Besides Radhika Madan, Feels Like Ishq on Netflix also stars Amol Parashar, Tanya Maniktala, Rohit Saraf, Neeraj Madhav, Simran Jehani, Kajol Chugh, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Skand Thakur, Zayn Marie Khan, Saba Azad, and Mihir Ahuja. The six short love stories in this series are directed by six different directors, namely, Anand Tiwari, Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap, Sachin Kundalkar, Jaydeep Sarkar, and Danish Aslam.

Radhika Madan’s other works in recent times

Radhika Madan made her acting debut with the Hindi TV show, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, in 2014. She then made her debut in the film industry with the 2018 film Pataakha. Her last theatrical release was the film Angrezi Medium, which released in March 2020. Before Feels Like Ishq, Radhika Madan also starred in another anthology series of Netflix, titled Ray, in the segment Spotlight. Ray premiered on Netflix on June 25. Radhika will soon also be seen in the upcoming film Shiddat, alongside Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

IMAGE: NETFLIX'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.