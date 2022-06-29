Radhika Madan Takes A Family Break After ‘almost’ Finishing Five Of Her Projects

Radhika Madan who has lately been on a work spree shooting back to back for her upcoming films has finally taken a break from her hectic schedule.

The actress has flown down to Canada after wrapping up her recent schedule for her upcoming film. Radhika Madan took it to her Instagram account and expressed her joy of becoming ‘Bua’ and finally getting to meet her nephew.

The actress also mentioned how she had cried buckets when she couldn’t meet the little cutie when he was born, but now is finally here to be with him and her family.

Radhika posted an adorable video and penned down an emotional note expressing how she is balancing work and personal life.

The caption read, “After 8 months of continuously doing what I love and finishing almost 5 projects I finally took a break. My nephew was born in between and I had cried buckets because I couldn’t go see him. I finally did..and the feeling was more than surreal. I feel really fortunate that I get to do what I love the most and call it to work and have a beautiful family who is my home. It’s time to balance the two. Time to recharge, replenish and bounce back with even more zeal and hunger. In the meantime, I will see you at the movies. Back to Bhua duties now. Over and out.”

Clearly, it’s going to be an adorable vacation with this cutie around the actress all the time.

Radhika has quite an interesting lineup ahead as she has wrapped up four of her upcoming films, i.e Homi Adajania's next SBC, her first titular film Sanaa, Kutte, Kachhey Limbu, and will soon resume work on her fifth one along with Akshay Kumar.

Image: Instagram/@radhikamadan