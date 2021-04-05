Radhika Madan Takes Up The 'runway Bride' Avatar In Stunning Yellow Lehenga | See Picture

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a picture of herself dressed in proper bridal wear, while she is seated in a convertible four-wheeler. Through the caption for the post, the actor has indicated that she has decided to don the role of a runaway bride for the day. Radhika Madan’s fans have flooded the comments section with encouraging messages as they are loving her traditional attire in the photograph.

Radhika Madan’s new avatar

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan recently took to social media to share a fun picture while being dressed up in a stunning yellow lehenga. In the picture posted, the actor is seen sitting in a convertible vehicle while looking back at the camera. Most people have been speculating that the picture is from the shooting location of her next film as she seems well-dressed and is not wearing a mask. The much-loved actor is also spotted wearing a poker face with pursed lips, giving away little to no information about the mysterious post.

In the picture shared, Radhika Madan is seen dressed in a printed yellow traditional lehenga which has been studded with colourful florals. The blouse has been given a red border which has a light golden threadwork and sequin design. Her hair has been tied up in a high pony while she is wearing a set of statement earrings with green stones. She has also added a mang tikka to the look, keeping her attire well-coordinated. In makeup, Radhika Madan has opted for a simple look with light shimmery eye makeup and nude lipstick.

In the caption for the post, Radhika Madan has spoken about what is happening in the picture. She has written that she is the runaway bride here and has also added the ‘dancing lady’ emoticon to give it some extra effect. Have a look at the post from Radhika Madan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have complimented her look in the photograph. A few people have also wished her using a bunch of sweet and loving emoticons. Have a look at the comments.

Image Courtesy: Radhika Madan Instagram

