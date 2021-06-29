Radhika Madan Thanks Fans For Loving 'Ray'; Vidya Balan Says "you Are Outstanding As Didi"

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan recently shared a few stills from her latest movie Ray. The 2021 movie, inspired by the prolific storyteller Satyajit Ray's stories, had a mixed reception, and Radhika was praised for her performance. She then thanked the audience and her crew for the film. The Sherni actor Vidya Balan showed her appreciation towards Radhika and said that she played the role of 'Didi' extremely well.

Radhika Madan's note

Radhika Madan expressed her gratitude for all the love that the audience showed her, as she wrote "Thank you so much, everyone, for such an overwhelming response and the love you have given to DIDI!🙏" Radhika went on to thank director Vasan Bala, who was collaborating with her for the second time after Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, as she said "@vasanbala - ye ungli uthaate hai sab chitt ho jaate hai...maegic!💫 (Once his finger is lifted, everyone is done for...magic!) Thank you for trusting me and taking me on this mad mad ride! I love you." She even went on to thank her co-actor Harshvardhan Kapoor and said " (Thankyou) for being the best 'Artist'❤"

Vidya Balan, Vasan Bala and others react

The Sherni actor Vidya Balan appreciated Radhika's performance in the movie and said that she was outstanding as Didi. She commented on her post saying "Uff you are outstanding as Didi 👌👏!! Shine on @radhikamadan 🤩!! Loove." Choreographer and TV show judge Mudassar Khan said that her performance was commendable as he commented on her post. Her director, Vasan Bala, called Radhika a "Star", while her co-actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor said that she was 'too good' in her role.

About Ray and Spotlight

Ray, is an anthology of four stories, inspired by short stories written by Satyajit Ray. Hungama Ho Gaya directed by Abhishek Chaubey is based on the short story Barin Bhowmiker Byaram, while Bahrupiya and Forget Me Not directed by Srijit Mukherji are based on the stories Bahurupi, and Bipin Chowdhury Smritibhrom respectively. The fourth story directed by the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala is based on the short story of the same name.

Spotlight revolves around a celebrated actor called Vikram Arora, who makes his mark with a particular look of his. He soon crosses paths with a god-like figure called Didi, and the regard that she gets, makes him question his reality and popularity. Harshvardhan Kapoor plays the role of Vikram Arora, while Radhika Madan plays Didi. The movie also features Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor as Anuya and Chandan Roy Sanyal as Robby Gosh.

IMAGE: RADHIKA MADAN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.