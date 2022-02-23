Radhika Madan To Team Up With National Award Winning Director Sudhanshu Saria For Next?

Actor Radhika Madan is one star who made her name in showbiz after rising from the television world. From films like Angrezi Medium to Shiddat, the actor has to tread a path in Bollywood. After receiving Dada Saheb Phalke Award for People's Choice Best Actress recently, the actor has a couple of scripts being approached by her. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Madan is in talks to collaborate with National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria.

Madan who was last seen alongside Sunny Kaushal in Shiddat will also be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next Kuttey. With so many films in her kitty, the actor is now being considered as the lead in a female-centric film by Sudhanshu Saria.

A source close to the development told the leading daily that Sudhanshu’s next is a strong female-led film and the actor has been showing keen interest in being a part of it. The source further clarified that talks are on, as they are discussing the dates and other logistical aspects.

While giving a hint about the storyline, the source revealed that the upcoming film is one of its kind introspective drama, and the shoot is expected to begin this year itself. The forthcoming film will be bankrolled by Four Line Entertainment, a banner owned by Sudhanshu himself. His 2019 psychological thriller, KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK, set in Darjeeling had won him the best nonfeature direction at the 67th National Film Awards. It also saw a premiere at multiple international film festivals. Sudhanshu Saria was also recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage, Ulajh, with Junglee Pictures.

The project is presently in the casting stage and is expected to go on floors sometime this year. Saria’s other notable work includes the Netflix original, Loev. He is reportedly directing a show each for Amazon and Netflix at present. Meanwhile, in November last year, Radhika had shared pictures from Kuttey sets before beginning the shooting. In August 2021, Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films had announced their first collaboration to produce Kuttey, by dropping a thrilling motion poster. The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

IMAGE: Instagram/RadhikaMadan/siddhantwritesss