Radhika Madan Wishes 'Anil Kapoor' Of Her Family On 'her' Birthday; See Photos

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan is currently in Delhi with her family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While she is at home, the actor is making the most of her time by spending quality time around her loved ones. Radhika Madan recently took to social media to wish her mother on her birthday.

Radhika Madan wishes her mother

Radhika Madan recently took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for her mother on her special day. She shared several adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo. In the first picture, we can see Radhika Madan hugging her mother while both of them smile for the camera.

In the second picture, Radhika Madan and her mother, Neeru are posing for a selfie. The third picture is a throwback picture from her childhood where we can spot a younger Radhika Madan with her mother. In the last picture too, a baby Radhika Madan is playing with her mother, Neeru Madan. Radhika Madan also captioned the picture with a wish and wrote, “Happy birthday to the Anil Kapoor of our family. I am what I am because of you. #AYearYounger #MammasgirlForLife @madan_neeru”.

Radhika Madan had earlier also shared another wish while sharing a stylish picture of her mother, Neeru Madan. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Mumma. Best prayer and hope that what you want to achieve can be achieved. May God bless you and always give you happiness every day. I love u today and forever”.

Take a look at Radhika Madan’s post here:

(Image Source: Radhika Madan Instagram)

Radhika Madan also celebrated her mother’s birthday amid the lockdown. She surprised her mother with flowers, cake, and balloons. Radhika Madan’s mother even thanked her for the gifts and wrote, “Thanku Radhu for lovely handmade flowers n cake”.

(Image Source: Neeru Madan Instagram)

Radhika Madan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan. However, the film failed to perform well at the box-office as theatres were shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world. She will be next seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s Shiddat.

