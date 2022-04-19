Radhika Madan Wraps Up Shooting For 'Sanaa'; Says 'toughest Character To Let Go Off'

Actor Radhika Madan is known for her unique choice of films. From making her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha to acing lead roles in movies like Angrezi Medium, Shiddat and more, Madan has proved to be one of the finest stars in the industry. The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor will be next seen in Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa and reportedly, she has announced the wrap of her forthcoming film.

Radhika will be seen essaying the titular role and the other star cast include Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania.

'Sanaa will always be closest to my heart': Radhika Madan

While opening up about her role in the film during a chat with ANI, Radhika stated that Sanaa follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl who is waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. She further added that Sanaa is by far the toughest character she has played and that she has witnessed this magical, surreal energy on the set after a very long time. The Ray star added, "Sanaa will always be closest to my heart; it has completely changed me as a person and as an actor."

Sudhanshu Saria says, he is 'proud of what this team has been able to achieve'

Shedding light on Sanaa, Sudhanshu Saria too spoke as he shared that he is proud of what this team has been able to achieve and he is overwhelmed by their artistry. Saria asserted that the footage is magical and now it is entirely on the post-production team to honour their work and get a film to audiences 'that can stand the test of time and be something that acts as a force of change in society'.

In a previous interview with ANI, Radhika Madan revealed that her upcoming film's ideologies are much like her own. She said, "As an actor, I'm always looking to play impactful characters that make a difference. Sanaa follows the journey of a strong and ambitious woman, set in today's Mumbai. She's a fascinating protagonist, complex and relatable, and the film's ideologies very much reflect my own. It's the easiest yes I've uttered."

Radhika Madan on the professional front

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in Shiddat, also starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Daina Penty. Besides Sanaa, the actor has Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey in the pipeline alongside Arjun Kapoor.

