Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, Isha Arrive At NMACC Event

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani arrived at Nita Ambani's NMACC launch event in Mumbai. The couple was seen twinning in an all-black ensemble. They were both donning ethnic outfits. While Radhika Merchant was seen wearing a black saree, Anant Ambani can be seen wearing a kurta-pajama set. The couple posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue.

Others who arrived at the event before the couple were Nita Ambani's husband and businessman Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani. The father daughter-duo too were seen wearing ethnic outfits. While Ishan was seen wearing a beautiful white outfit, his father was seen wearing a black suit. Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, who were also pictured at the event, were seen in beautiful outfits. Shloka wore a saree, while Akash wore a green kurta set. Check out their pictures below:

Priyanka Chopra, Tom Holland-Zendaya to attend the event

Actor Priyanka Chopra, Spider Man stars Tom Holland-Zendaya will be attending the event in Mumbai. The actors arrived in Mumbai earlier today (March 31). They were clicked the airport. Priyanka Chopra was seen with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. This is the first time that the Citadel actor visited India with her daughter.

More about Nita Ambani's NMACC

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre will be located within the Jio World Centre, which is situated at the centre of Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. It is said to be a hub for arts and humanities, supporting works that span across multiple disciplines.

The Cultural Centre features a total of three art spaces, consisting of a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat Cube. The highlight of the Cultural Centre is the Art House, which is a four-storey space only to be used for hosting a massive array of visual arts. The art space will feature works of the finest artistic geniuses across India as well as the work. The concourse for the Cultural Centre features public arts from acclaimed artists throughout the globe. One of the works that are displayed in the centre’s concourses is Kamal Kunj, which is among India’s largest Pichwai paintings.

