Radhika Pandit Shares Throwback Video Of Watching Dolphins In Maldives, Fans Say 'wow'

South Indian actor Radhika Pandit is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her vacation diaries as well. On February 22, Radhika took to Instagram to share a throwback video. The video was from her vacation in the Maldives and has captured a school of dolphins swimming in the ocean.

Also read | 'KGF' Fame Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Shares Picture With Son, Yathrav

Also read | 'KGF' Actor Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Has Special Valentine's Message For Hubby, See Pic

Radhika Pandit shares a throwback video

In the video, Radhika is seen sitting with her daughter on her lap. She is seen showing the little munchkin the dolphins every time they jump and dive back into the waters. In the background, people are heard to be cheering every time a dolphin is spotted. In the caption of the video, Radhika wrote, "Throwback to the time these lovely dolphins were as excited as us".

The video garnered over 156K lies within an hour of uploading. Several of her fans and followers have commented on the video using the fire and the heart-eye emojis. One user has also commented 'wow' on the video. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Radhika Pandit's Instagram

Radhika Pandit's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Her husband Yash is frequently spotted on her Instagram feed too. Earlier, Radhika had shared a photo with her son in her arms. She was posing for the camera by looking away from the lens. The breeze had dishevelled her hair. She was wearing a black floral printed top. The little munchkin had worn a teeshirt and was looking away as well.

Radhika Pandit's filmography

Radhika had worked in several Kannada language serials like Nandagokula, Kaadambari, and Sumangali before she made her feature film debut. She ventured into films with the 2008 movie Moggina Manasu. She won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress. She then won the hearts of the audience with her performances in Hudugaru, Addhuri, Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and Bahaddur. Radhika was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. The movie was a V Priya directorial and also starred Nirup Bhandari in a prominent role. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She also has won several awards and accolades for her stellar performances in films.

Also read | 'KGF' Actor Yash Turns Into 'Dadda Shark' For His One-year-old 'Baby Shark' Yathrav; See

Also read | Yuzvendra Chahal And Wife Dhanashree Spotted With 'KGF' Star Yash

Image courtesy- @iamradhikapandhit Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.