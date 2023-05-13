Raghav Chadha's First Glimpse Ahead Of Engagement With Parineeti Chopra Out

AAP leader Raghav Chadha was spotted at his Delhi residence ahead of engagement with Parineeti Chopra. The politician was dressed in an all-white ensemble featuring a kurta-pyjama.

Raghav and Parineeti to get enagaged in New Delhi

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will exchange rings in few hours at the Kapurthala House near New Delhi’s Connaught Place. According to reports, 150 guests including members from the film industry and political world will attend the ceremony. The couple was also seen checking the preparations ahead of the big day at the venue.

Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra arrived in New Delhi for the engagement. Additionally, designer Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza are also expected to be at the ceremony. As per ANI reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Singh Maan will also attend the engagement ceremony.

When Pawan Sachdeva spilled the beans on the engagement

The AAP party leader’s maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva recently took to Instagram and spilled the beans on Raghav-Parineeti’s engagement. Taking to Instagram, Sachdeva said that Raghav Chadha will be wearing an Achkan designed by him at his upcoming engagement. Rumours of Parineeti and Raghav dating first started doing the rounds when the couple was spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai in March. Since then, they have been spotted several times at restaurants, airports and at an IPL match.



Raghav Chadha is associated with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. Raghav is an MP in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. He is one of the youngest members of Parliament. Raghav, 34, was previously an MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.