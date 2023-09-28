Raghav Chadha Is An Impatient Groom As Bride Parineeti Chopra Walks Down The Aisle | Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. Days after their wedding festivities concluded, inside videos from the wedding celebrations are making their way online. In a new video, the groom could can be seen getting impatient as Parineeti walked down the aisle.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha travelled to New Delhi a day after their wedding.

The wedding festivities were a two-day affair.

The newlyweds are reportedly planning two receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Raghav-Parineeti's fun video

In one of the videos from the wedding, Raghav could be seen waiting in anticipation for the bride. The video showed the AAP leader calling Parineeti Chopra to come to him faster as she walked down the aisle, looking ethereal in a custom Manish Malhotra bridal trousseau.

To make the moment even more special, Parineeti recorded a song in her own voice, titled O Piya, which played as she walked towards Raghav for the rituals. In the viral video, family members of both the bride and groom could be seen getting overwhelmed seeing the union of the actor-politician.

Parineeti Chopra records a special song for Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra made her wedding day even more special by recording a song for her newly-wed husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Titled O Piya, the soft romantic track is sung by Parineeti herself. The lyrics are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. The track has currently been released on YouTube. The description says it is composed by Gaurav Dutta, the lyrics are penned by Gaurav, Sunny MR and Harjot Kaur. According to media reports the song was played on D-Day, held on September 24.

(With inputs from IANS)