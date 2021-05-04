Raghav Juyal Pledges To Donate Plasma Post-recovery, Urges Fans To Do The Same

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal who tested COVID positive on April 21, 2021, is on his way to recovery. The actor has also pledged to help others in fighting against COVID-19 once he is fully recovered. He took to his Instagram handle on May 5, 2021, to share a very important message. He urged fans to donate their blood if they too have been completely recovered from the virus. He wrote, "Please whoever can donate, donate plasma". Along with this, he pledged to donate his own blood as soon as his recovery is completed. He wrote the same message in Hindi for his followers in the caption.

Raghav Juyal asks fans to donate plasma

Juyal's celebrity friends and his followers commented with love and support for his message and his health. Ujda Chaman actor Devshi Khanduri added a "Get Well Soon" message for the dancer and added a hugging emoji. Actor Karanvir Bohra too sent his wishes for Raghav's speedy recovery.

Raghav Juyal's fans filled the comment section of his Instagram post with well wishes and prayers for his recovery and supported his strong message. One fan wrote, "Most of the people just don’t care about donating plasma. If we show unity, Corona will be defeated." encouraging Raghav Juyal's message. Raghav Juyal's Instagram post received more than 92,000 likes within an hour.

Fans and celebrities send "Get well soon" wishes for Raghav Juyal's health

On April 21, 2021, Dance India Dance Season 3 contestant Raghav Juyal let his fans know that he was suffering from COVID. The dancer explained that he was complaining of fever and cough before getting tested. He wrote, "After experiencing fever and cough, I have just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please take care and follow all protocols. Stay safe guys".

Raghav Juyal's health update

Raghav Juyal's latest projects

Raghav was last seen in 2020's Bahut Hua Samman as Bony and Street Dancer 3D as Poddy. The actor will be seen in two other movies in 2021. He will appear as Rohan Sharma in Sachin P Karande's Wedlock. He will be seen in the lead role of the movie next to Ankita Sharma. In 2022, the audience will see Raghav Juyal on the silver screen in Yudhra. The movie will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan along with Juyal.

