Raghav Juyal Shares Thoughts On Uttarakhand Floods, Says 'It's A Very Bad News For All'

Indian dancer Raghav Juyal who was born in Khetu, Uttarakhand took to his Instagram to share a note on the floods. He shared a picture of himself in the mountains where he is looking away from the camera. Talking about the Uttarakhand floods, he said in the caption that it reminded him of Kedarnath floods.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal hits back at trolls who accused him for hurting religious sentiments

Raghav Juyal on Uttarakhand Floods

The actor-dancer reposted the caption from Ridhima Pandey who is a 13-year-old climate activist. In the caption, there was a mention of the Rishi Ganga power project that got affected due to the floods. It said that this isn't the first time that the project was affected and in the past, there were small incidents that were faced by the Reni villagers. It was also mentioned that Reni village is the core of the Chipko movement.

The caption further read due to the project, various villagers filed the complaint against the practice of usage of dynamite. They also complained that due to the blasts, the villagers were experience effects similar to the earthquake. In conclusion, it was mentioned that due to the usage of dynamites and shaking the biodiversity of the location, the floods happened and that we should be careful with nature. Check out the post.

Also Read: Toll climbs to 28 in Uttarakhand disaster, CM undertakes aerial survey of affected areas

Raghav Juyal's Instagram post

Earlier, he shared a picture from his home state on his Instagram. In the picture, he is seen with the 'Pahadi' look with the cap and shawl. In the caption, he added two emojis - mountain and leaf. The comment section is filled with compliments for him. Check it out.

(Image credit: Raghav Juyal's Instagram post)

Also Read: Uttarakhand glacier burst: Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari share helpline numbers

Uttarakhand floods

A few days ago, a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. This led to floods in Dhauli Ganga river which caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. With the floods, many villages were affected that were on the trail of the river. The villagers have been asked to evacuate the place. Currently, the rescue team is searching for the survivors. Many Bollywood celebrities came forward to share their thoughts and also pray for the victims.

Also Read: Rescuers look for survivors from Uttarakhand glacier flood disaster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.