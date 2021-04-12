Raghav Sachar Plays 'Pani Da Rang' On Saxophone, Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Video

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Raghav Sachar took to his social media handle to share a video of him playing Ayushmann Khurrana's song 'Pani da rang' from the film Vicky Donor. What's special about the video, you may wonder? Well, Sachar plays the tunes on his Saxophone.

"A beautiful song stays in your heart forever. The same goes for this one composed by the very talented @rochakkohliand sung and performed by my dear friend @ayushmannk for the movie #VickyDonor featuring @yamigautam. Playing the lovely melody on my #Saxophone today. Guess the Mukhda of this Antara," Sachar captioned the video.

Ayushmann shared the video on his IG stories. Sachar's fans were overjoyed watching the video as one user wrote, "Pani da rang vekh ke, ankhiyan jo hanju rul de and for your saxophone ðŸ”¥ and for you". Other user wrote, "Wow sir, awesome" [sic]

WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana's Pani Da Rang song

Pani Da Rang is a song from the Indian film Vicky Donor and was written and composed by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli. The song was performed in the film by Khurrana in his role as the titular Vicky, which was also his movie debut. A longer version of the song was composed with female vocals performed by Sukanya Purkayastha, which was also played in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote Pani Da Rang in 2003 in collaboration with Rochak Kohli during their time at DAV College. The song is written almost entirely in Punjabi. Ayushmann won several awards for the song including "Best Playback Singer (Male)" at the 58th Filmfare Awards.

