'Law' Director Raghu Samarth Talks About Making A Film With Strong Female Lead

Raghu Samarth, who is known for his hit Smile Please in 2017, is now back with his second film Law. The director spoke about the film and the various aspects of it to a news portal.

The trailer of Law looked promising and thus the director helped to shed light on certain key aspects of the film. He spoke about the nature of the film along with the story. He also revealed the reason for taking a long time to make his second film. The director spoke about the story of the film and the significance of the female lead in the movie as well.

Raghu Samarth speaks about his film Law

In the interview with the news portal, Raghu Samarth spoke about the female lead and the importance of the character in the film. The director said that after the narration to Puneeth, the actor was quite excited to begin shooting. When he narrated the script to Ashwini, she immediately asked him when he was going to begin shooting the film. The director further revealed that he did not know it back then but the producers too were looking for a strong woman-centric story. Raghu Samarth spoke about Ragini Prajwal and said that he had seen her in an ad film and also a short film. The director revealed that he liked her performance and knew that she would be a perfect fit for the character he was creating in Law. Raghu Samarth revealed that during the narration she too found the role to be quite challenging, according to the news portal.

Further on, Raghu Samarth spoke about the film and the story that surrounds it. The director said that the film revolves around a happy-go-lucky girl, however, due to some injustice inflicted upon her, she begins her quest for justice.

Raghu Samarth revealed that it was due to this reason he was looking for an actor who would look innocent and vulnerable but also strong at the same time. Thus the director revealed that he had always wanted to make a film based on a strong female protagonist, according to the news portal.

Speaking about the time taken for releasing his second film, Raghu Samarth said that he does not want to make films just because he has to. The director expressed that he strongly believes that he will only make a film when he himself feels strongly about it.

Raghu Samarth then added that he wishes to make films that would stand out from the crowd. Later on, Raghu Samarth spoke about the actors in the film and revealed that Puneeth is quite a no-nonsense person and would tell him straight if he did not like something. However, the director also added that if Puneeth liked something in the film, he would often get very excited about it. Thus as a director, Raghu Samarth added that Puneeth wholeheartedly supported the project, according to the news portal.

