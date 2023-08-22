Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever Starrer Family Drama Yaatris Release Date Out

Yaatris, featuring Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa, is set to be released in theatres on October 6, the makers announced Tuesday.

The family drama, set in Banaras and Thailand, is directed by Harish Vyas. It also stars Jamie Lever and Anuraag Malhan.

According to the makers, “Yaatris” revolves around the Sharma family, a relatable middle-class household from Mathura.

“Embarking on an unforgettable adventure, they immerse themselves in a delightful blend of love, humour, and valuable life experiences. This heartwarming tale captures the essence of unity and togetherness,” the press release stated.

Vyas, best known for his 2018 film “Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain”, said “Yaatris” is a heartwarming story that will resonate with the experiences of the middle class.

“The success of any film hinges on the talents of its cast, and ‘Yaatris’ is no exception. Raghubir Yadav leads the pack, bringing his impeccable acting skills to the forefront.

“Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever, and Anuraag Malhan further enrich the narrative with their performances, infusing life into their respective characters. The chemistry and camaraderie among the cast members add authenticity to the tale, making it all the more relatable,” the director said in a statement.

Akion Entertainment’s Kuku Mohanka has backed the film, which marks his production debut.

“I am sure our maiden production, ‘Yaatris’ with its heartwarming storyline and fabulous performances, will take audiences to the era of feel-good family films, made by masters such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee amongst others,” he added.