Best Compositions Of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan That Marked His Name In The Industry

Coming from a musician family and having knowledge of rhythm from his teen years itself, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has made some of the most iconic masterpieces in his career trajectory till now. He is known for songs like Afreen Afreen and Jag Ghoomeya. The musician has been known to be one of the best in Bollywood. Here are few best Rahat Fateh Ali Khan songs that marked his name in the industry.

Sajda

The song Sajda has a million views on YouTube. It is from the movie My Name is Khan. The song was known to be loved and appreciated by fans. The movie did moderately well in the box office and was also a critical success.

Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji is the song from the movie Ishqiya. Though the movie did moderately well at the box office, the song was widely loved by the audience. The soft composition with sweet vocals of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan became a hit on YouTube.

Tere Mast Mast Do Nain

Salman Khan-starrer Dabanng movie’s song, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, became one of the most viewed songs on YouTube when it was launched. With vocals of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and dance by Salman Khan, the song was known to be a hit. The movie was both critically and commercially successful.

Jag Ghoomeya

Jag Ghoomeya is a composition from the movie Sultan. The movie was a hit blockbuster at the box office. The song features Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma with the velvety vocals of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The musician received many awards for the song.

Zaroori Tha

Zaroori Tha is an album song sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan featuring one of the most famous couples on television, Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon. The song was widely loved by the audience and gained a lot of views on YouTube.

