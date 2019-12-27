Rahul Bose Reveals His Metabolic Age: 'Fitness Is Cosmetic Surgery For Your Insides'

Rahul Bose recently surprised netizens with his fitness goals as he took to Instagram and shared an update of his body metabolism. The post shared by the actor had a detailed account of his body composition which stated that his current weight is 65.5 kgs and his metabolic age is only 27.

He captioned the post as "Thought I’d take stock of the body (as a change from taking stock of the body politic) and see what’s up. Metabolic age is 27. Looking to bring that down to 24 in 2020. Fitness = cosmetic surgery for your insides.".

The Shaurya actor's fitness quotient does not come as a surprise as he has been reportedly interested in sports since childhood. He also played cricket as a child and had been coached by cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Rahul Bose had also been a part of the first Indian national rugby team to play in an international event, the Asian Rugby Football Union Championship.

Price of bananas

Earlier this year, Rahul Bose had made headlines as he complained of having been charged 442 for 2 bananas at JW Marriott, Chandigarh. The actor took to his social media account to slam the hotel for the unreasonably high prices and gained attention as his post provoked an outcry among the netizens.

The internet had been abuzz with 'Rahul Bose moments' post this incident as users shared their experiences with the unfair taxes levied in the name of luxury.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

