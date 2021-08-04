Rahul Dev Opens Up On 'finding Love Again' After Wife's Demise: 'It Was Very Difficult'

Actor and model Rahul Dev recently sat down for an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. He had a candid chat, where he opened up about the death of his wife, Rina and his relationship with actor Mugdha Godse. The actor revealed that it was difficult for him to get back on his feet after his wife passed away in the year 2009. Dev has been in a relationship with Godse since the year 2013.

Rahul Dev on his relationship with Mugdha Godse

During his conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor was asked what the phase was like for him. Rahul Dev admitted that it was a blur and he was not even sure what he was doing in the entertainment industry anymore. He was further asked if it was difficult for him to "love again."

Dev said, "It was very difficult. Lagta tha industry mein kar kya raha hu main (I used to wonder what I'm doing in the film industry). I was a part of 13 jobs that year." "I remember after the chautha, Blue film ki shooting thi Bahamas mein, mujhe yaad bhi nahi kahan jaa raha tha (I was supposed to shoot for Blue in the Bahamas, I don't remember exactly where it was), but gaya tha (but I went somewhere)." "It's forgettable, that whole chapter," he added.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor continued, "Siddhant (his son) was still in school" and he further credited his 'master' for changing his life. In the interview, Dev revealed that he met Mugdha Godse in the year 2013 and the four years after his wife passed away was a "long time." Dev also admitted to feeling guilty about entering into a relationship with Godse.

He told Kannan, "I think anybody who's had a fantastic first relationship would always feel if this is correct, in this day and age... There is a gap, in terms of years." "So I used to feel if this is proper on my part. There were many things. You have a next in line, he was very, very young. And the other side of the family. You'd feel that you would hurt them by moving on with your life," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dev was last seen in 2021's Raat Baaki Hai that premiered on Zee5. He was also featured in 2020's Operation Parindey and Torbaaz. Dev has also appeared in regional flicks such as the Bangladeshi film titled Bikkhov, and the Kannada film, Ranam.

IMAGE: RAHUL DEV/ MUGDHA GODSE INSTAGRAM

