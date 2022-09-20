Actor and model Rahul Dev recently went candid about his parenting struggles after his wife Rina Dev passed away in 2009 and revealed how he felt insecure about trying to play the role of a father and mother to his son. The actor even reflected on how the role of a widower was way more difficult in real life than depicted in movies.

Rahul Dev talks about his insecurities while being a single parent

According to a recent interaction with Connect FM Canada, Rahul Dev recently talked about how parenting was not an easy job and shed light on how women have a big hand in raising the kids as they understand them. He further mentioned how he tried having the same patience with children as a woman does but there were times when he would lose his cool and frame of mind. Rahul Dev even recalled the time when he attends his son’s parent-teacher meetings and would see only mothers.

He said, "Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad. When I would go to parent-teacher meetings at school, I would see mostly mothers. Rarely I would meet one guy but his wife would be there. At that time, I would feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel where are the men."

Furthermore, Rahul Dev mentioned that it looked easy in movies how widowers managed but in real life, it was not easy at all."It's very painful. A lot of it I don't want to remember. A lot of it I would not wish on anyone, that kind of situation. It looks easy in films, so many times films show that someone became a widower. But starting again is not easy at all,” he added.

Image: Instagram/@rahuldevofficial