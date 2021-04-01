Rahul Dev Reveals How OTT Space Has Contributed To Change In Entertainment Industry

Awara Paagal Deewana actor Rahul Dev recently talked about his two-decades-long career in the industry. In a recent media interaction, the actor even opened up about his journey in the digital medium and talked about how he was liking the roles offered to him on the OTT platform. Read further to know more about Rahul Dev’s movies and web series.

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Rahul Dev talked about how Bollywood was more competitive now but in a good way and not in an aggressive way. He also stated it was not that somebody was trying to outdo each other and added how people were actually getting inspired from each other genuinely and trying to up their own level. Speaking about the OTT industry, the U, Me Aur Hum actor stated that it had contributed a lot to the change in the entertainment industry. He then continued pointing out that the scope of roles was more now and recalled the time when he played the role of a doctor in his web series, LSD - Love, Scandal And Doctors. He added how it was not the caricature doctor role that he essayed like the ones people have been used to seeing in the cinema of a doctor entering with a stethoscope around the neck.

As Rahul Dev has been a part of a couple of web series in his career, he talked about his acting potential in the digital platform. He then mentioned that it would be unfair to all the directors he had worked with so far and added that he was fine in Asoka (2001), Telugu film Simhadri (2008) and others and stated that they were all commercial films. He then explained that he liked the kind of creative stuff that was offered to him on the web as he had already done commercial movies. He continued on how he was enjoying that space a lot and added that everyone can be wherever they want to be but one cannot say that this was greener than that.

Rahul Dev’s movies

Some of the popular Rahul Dev’s movies include Champion, Akasa Veedhilo, 23 March 1931: Shaheed, Awara Paagal Deewana, 88 Antop Hill, Aan: Men at Work, Fight Club – Members Only, Jaane Hoga Kya?, Iqraar by Chance, U Me Aur Hum, Sagar Alias Jackie Reloaded, Mirza The Untold Story, Okka Ammayi Thappa, Operation Parindey and others. Rahul Dev’s web series are namely The Test Case, Who's Your Daddy?? and Poison 2.

