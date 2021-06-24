Rahul Khanna Goes Shirtless On The Beach, Says 'always Prepared For A Sandemic'

Actor Rahul Khanna is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. The Wake Up Sid actor recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from his recent visit to a beach. Rahul even attached a quirky caption with the photo.

Rahul Khanna goes shirtless on the beach

Actor Rahul Khanna took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo from the visit to a beach. In the caption, he wrote, “Always prepared for a sandemic #beachbum #tbt.” In the photo, Rahul can be seen enjoying his visit to a beach while smiling directly to the camera. Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Rahul Khanna’s post. One of the users wrote,” Waking up to a post like this…just makes my day. Much love,” whereas another user wrote “Mr. Sandman, why don’t you sing me a song already.” Check out some of the comments below.

Rahul Khanna‘s social media presence

Rahul Khanna is quite active on social media and entertains his fans by posting photos frequently. Recently on June 20, 2021, Rahul on the occasion of his birthday, shared a photo from one of his photoshoots in which he can be seen wearing a formal kurta and walking on a beach with shoes in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, “Let’s go, left foot, right foot … Wadding into a new year.” Netizens poured their birthday wishes in the comments section. Have a look at his post below.

Rahul Khanna on the work front

Rahul Khanna was last seen in the Netflix show Leila. His last movie was Fireflies in which he played the role of Shiv. He is quite known for his pivotal role in 2009’s movie Wake Up Sid, in which he played the role of Kabir Chaudhary. Rahul has featured in many films like 3 AM, Bollywood/ Hollywood, The Emperor’s Club, Elaan, Raqeeb, Tahaan, Dil Kabbadi, and Love Aaj Kal. Rahul has even played a pivotal role in Hollywood’s popular show The Americans, in which he played the role of Yousuf Rana. He even essayed the role of Tarun Khosla in Anil Kapoor’s show 24.

IMAGE: RAHUL KHANNA'S INSTAGRAM

