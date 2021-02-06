Rahul Khanna Shares Quirky And Humble Advice For His Followers Amid COVID-19; Watch

Actor Rahul Khanna took to his social media handle and shared a video to send out a message for his male followers about "ladies", ahead of Valentine's Day, on Saturday. Interestingly, the boomerang-video of Rahul Khanna also featured his adopted pet dog Zukie. Khanna was seen sporting a casual look teamed up with a cap. And, he also wore a face-mask.

Meanwhile, his pet dog was seen licking him. Instagramming the video, Rahul wrote a short caption, which read, "Speaking from experience, ladies love men in masks!", along with a black-heart and masked-face emoticons. Scroll down to watch the video.

Rahul Khanna's message for men:

READ | Rahul Khanna Poses With Dog Zukie, Fans Call It 'Curious Case Of Rahul Khanna'; Know Why?

Within a couple of minutes, the video managed to garner more than 10k views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, fans showered love on the actor's suggestion as they flooded the comments section with various emojis, including red-heart and heart-eye, among many others. A fan wrote, "Fur lady knows the best" while another added, "Zukie is so adorable".

On the other hand, Bollywood divas Amruta Arora and Aditi Rao Hydari were quick to respond. While Amruta dropped a few heart emoticons, Aditi commented, "Bestest". Actor Tara Sharma Saluja also dropped a hugging face emoji.

READ | Rahul Khanna Shares A Post On Maintaining Social Distancing, Netizens React; See Here

READ | Rahul Khanna's 'mid-week Beach Day Checklist' Includes 'borrowed Dog'; See Pic

A peek into Rahul Khanna's Instagram

Interestingly, the 48-year-old actor is not an avid social media user. The previous post of the actor was shared in December. The media feed of the actor makes it evident that he leaves no opportunity to spread awareness about COVID-19 precautions. Apart from this, his feed also features a bunch of pictures of his comfy time with Zukie.

In his last picture with Zukie, the duo was seen chilling at a beach. While being on his tummy with hands joining in the front, he was seen donning a pair of black shorts. The actor also encouraged the idea of ‘adopt don’t shop’ through the black and white picture.

READ | Rahul Khanna Gives Major Weekend Vibes With His Ethnic 'casual Friday' Look; Check Out

On the professional front, Khanna was last seen in Netflix's original Leila, alongside Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, and Sanjay Suri. The actor started his journey in cinema with the Deepa Mehta-directorial Earth. He has been a part of several hit movies including Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid, and many others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.