Rahul Roy's Net Worth & All You Need To Know About The 'Aashiqui' Actor

Rahul Roy is a famous Bollywood actor who rose to fame after his role in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial romantic film Aashiqui which released in the year 1990. He was later seen in the film Junoon which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. In the film, Rahul was essaying the role of Vikram. The actor was also nominated for a Filmfare award after his role in this movie.

He also became famous as he made an appearance on the first season on Bigg Boss and he turned to be the winner of the season. Rahul Roy also co-starred with Karisma Kapoor in the 1992 romantic film Sapne Sajan Ke.

Here is the net worth of Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy is known as one of the richest movie actors in India. Rahul Roy, reportedly also held the position among the list of the most popular movie actors. His estimated net worth is between USD 100,000 to USD 1 million at the age of 52 according to various reports.

Recently, Rahul Roy made an appearance on the popular The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor took to his Instagram account to share the pictures from the show.

Theactor is very popular on Instagram and he is also popularly referred to as the Aashiqui boy by his fans. He never made any of his relationship public. He never opened up about his private life.

On the work front, Rahul Roy will be seen in the 2020 film Agra. The film is directed by Kanu Behl and is produced under the banner of Yoodlee films. The story of the film revolves around politics and its consequences on one's relationships and families.

