Rahul Roy Recalls Aashiqui's Theatrical Release Day: People Threw Coins At...

Rahul Roy stepped into showbiz with Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Aashiqui. In a recent interview, the actor shared his experience of getting selected for the role. He also spoke about the overwhelming response he received from the audience.

'People threw coins at the screen'

To Bollywood Hungama, Rahul Roy said that within a few minutes of meeting Mahesh Bhatt, he was finalized for the 1990 film Aashiqui. After the release of the film, the actor went to Mumbai's Metro Cinema with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt and he recalled the crowd cheering for him outside the cinema hall. The actor said that he witnessed people throwing coins at the screen when his character was introduced in the movie. Overwhelmed by the audience's reaction, he shared that he called Mahesh Bhatt to express his gratitude.

(A still of Rahul Roy from Aashiqui | Image: Rahul Roy/Instagram)

Rahul Roy signed 47 films in 11 days

Rahul Roy said that initially, he did not receive any film offers for sixt months after the film's release. However, post that he signed 47 films in 11 days. The actor revealed that he was paid only Rs 30,000 for his role in the film Aashiqui. Rahul also stated that he made it a point to share a portion of his salaries with Mahesh Bhatt as a token of gratitude for launching him in the industry.

"Whatever I felt like giving him, I used to go there and give to him. He used to ask for books, so I used to gift him books," he added. In November 2020, he suffered a brain stroke and is currently in the recovery phase. He is working on improving his speech, which was affected by the attack.