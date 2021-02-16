Rahul Roy shares throwback speech therapy video, says 'with each day I am recovering'

Actor Rahul Roy who is recovering from his heart ailment recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback video while giving a glimpse of his speech therapy lessons at Wockhardt Hospitals with sister Priyanka. In the video, the Aashiqui actor can be seen with the newspaper as his sister Priyanka teaches him proper articulation and pronunciation of the words by reading in the newspaper. Apart from sharing the video, the actor also shared a piece of advice for his fans on cherishing the love of their life/

Rahul Roy shares recovery video

In the post, the actor penned his thoughts on people, should enrich the time they spend with their loved ones because he feels that they will always stand by in need. “Throwback to my Speech lessons. Today being Valentine's Day let me wish each and every fan of mine a Happy Valentine’s Day to you. For all the couples enjoy the day and for all the singles listen to my songs and woo your lady love. And as promised I am sharing my second recovery video. This was taken when I was at @wockhardthosp my sister @priyankaroy_pia was taking my newspaper reading speech lessons. Let me tell you on the day of love that love is from your loved ones, either mother, wife, girlfriend, father, brother, and sister. So enrich the time you spend with your loved ones because when it’s needed they are the only ones who would stand by you when the rest of the world turn their backs on you. With each passing day, I am recovering and I want to wish you all a Happy Valentines Day Love you all. Cupid Rahul Roy.”

Rahul has been working really hard on his recovery post his brain stroke on the sets of a film in Kashmir. From maintaining a healthy diet to spending hours on fitness, the actor is often seen documenting his recovery. Earlier, the senior actor shared a video while taking a stroll in his apartment building. The video starts with his brother-in-law Romeer Sen asking him about his whereabouts to which he said, “ I am going for my daily walk. I am walking with you guys Waiting for the time when I will meet you all. I am hoping that I will get back to the screen very soon.” His brother-in-law ended the video by saying, “hope to see you soon.” Rahul captioned the video and wrote, “My birthday walk and exercise with my brother-in-law and giving a message to all my fans Love you all.”

