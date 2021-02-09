Rahul Roy Shares Video Message For Fans On B'day, Hopes To 'get Back To Screen Very Soon'

Actor Rahul Roy who has been recovering from his heart ailment, ringed in his 53rd birthday on February 9. On the special day, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video while taking a stroll in his apartment building. Sharing a small message for his fans who prayed for his speedy recovery, the actor said in the video, “I eagerly waiting to get back to work.”

Rahul Roy's message for fans on birthday

The video starts with his brother-in-law Romeer Sen asking him about his whereabouts to which he said, “ I am going for my daily walk. I am walking with you guys Waiting for the time when I will meet you all. I am hoping that I will get back to the screen very soon.” His brother-in-law ended the video by saying, “hope to see you soon.” Rahul captioned the video and wrote, “My birthday walk and exercise with my brother in law and giving a message to all my fans Love you all.”

Read: Rahul Roy's Latest Health Update: Actor Undergoing Speech Therapy & Physiotherapy

Read: 'Thank You Suchi': Rahul Roy Thanks Suchitra Pillai For Visiting Him, Shares Pic

Earlier, when the actor was discharged from the hospital in January where he was undergoing treatment after having a brain stroke on the sets of a film in Kashmir, he penned a post for all. In the post, the actor thanked a bunch of people, ranging from his sister and brother, Priyanka and Rohit, to his friends from the entertainment fraternity.

“I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it’s still a long journey for a full recovery. Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister my best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr. Huz, Zahid, Ashwani Kumar @ashwani2118 , Azhar @azharhussaindirector , Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial , Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all,” he wrote then on Instagram.

. The Aashiqui star was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital due to a progressive brain stroke on November 27 after he arrived from a shoot in Kargil. He had also informed fans about undergoing angiography for the brain and heart through Instagram. He had shared a video on Instagram where his sister Priyanka Roy. Had clarified that Rahul Roy will be undergoing angiography for the brain and heart.

Read: Rahul Roy Shares Health Update, Says He Is On A 'strict Diet'

Read: 'I Am Back Home': Rahul Roy Shares Heartfelt Post After Discharge From Hospital

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.