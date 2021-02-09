Rahul Roy Turns 53: 15 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Aashiqui' Star

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy stepped into the limelight with Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 hit Aashiqui. Post the release of the film, he became an overnight sensation and a national crush. Soon major production houses joined the queue to sign movies with him. February 9 marks the 53rd birthday of Rahul Roy. While many only know him as the Aashiqui chocolate boy, there is much more to him than the musical he starred in. On his 53rd birthday, here are some lesser-known facts you may not know about Rahul Roy.

Rahul Roy's Facts

Rahul Roy got his first break because of his mother Indira Roy. In the late 1980s, his mother worked with a fashion magazine as a writer. Impressed by her articles, Mahesh Bhatt arranged a meeting with her. Rahul was a struggling model then. The ace director saw Roy's pictures through her, declared that he was meant for movies, and eventually gave him his enviable break with Aashiqui.

One of Rahul Roy's trivia is that his hairstyle in Aashiqui also had a fan base of its own. It became a new trend, with every other young boy wanting the same for himself.

After the massive success of his first film, Rahul was reportedly offered nearly 18 films. However, the actor rejected the majority of them as he did not want to overwork himself.

He acted in a handful of movies but not even one of those went on to become a blockbuster hit like his debut film.

Rahul took a work hiatus for almost seven years in 1999.

Rahul Roy and his brother Rohit were born on February 9, 1966. Rohit being elder by 26 minutes. After his parent's divorce, Rohit lived in Los Angeles with their father, while Rahul lived in India with their mother.

Rajendra Kumar had once bumped into Rahul Roy and his brother Rohit at a party. Rohit stands 6 feet 4 inches and is a bodybuilder. The yesteryear superstar was really impressed with him and stated he wanted to remake the Hollywood movie Twins with the Roy brothers. Rohit would be in Arnold's role and Rahul in Danny's. The film never got made due to Rohit not wanting to act.

Rahul had auditioned for the Hollywood movie Little Buddha in 1992 but he did not get selected.

Rahul got into legal trouble and had an FIR filed against him. The accident happened when he was shooting for an action sequence for the movie Jab Jab Dil Mile when his jeep went out of control due to a brake failure, hitting a man who was watching the shoot. The victim was severely injured. Thereafter, a police complaint was lodged against Roy at the Goregaon Police Station. However, his producer took care of the situation and Rahul did not get arrested.

Rahul Roy was reportedly engaged to Dil Se actor Manisha Koirala.

Rahul Roy was reportedly engaged to actor Suman Ranganathan and was also engaged to famous model Farheen Khan in 1993.

Rahul kept claiming that he was going to Hollywood in the 1990s. He had hired Kevin Costner's agent and was looking at scripts but that didn't turn out well for the actor.

Rahul had a relationship with model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar and the duo got married in 2000. However, after 14 years of marriage, the couple got divorced.

A lot of Rahul Roy's movies were shelved like TADA, Wafa, Dilon Ka Rishta and Vajra.

Rahul also owns a production house called Rahul Roy Productions. A movie titled Elaan was the first one to be released under his banner in November 2011. The movie featured Rahul Roy, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, as well as Gajendra Chauhan.

