Rahul Roy's LAC Director Ignored Signs That Led To Actor's Brain Stroke, Reveals Sister

In a shocking turn of events, it has come to light that a director ignored alarming signs of deteriorating health exhibited by actor Rahul Roy on a film set. The actor, who suffered a brain stroke in 2020, was attempting a comeback in the film industry. He had been working hard on his recovery. However, his sister Priyanka Roy was the first to notice something was amiss about her brother’s speech during the shoot.

3 things you need to know

After Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke on the set of LAC- Live the Battle in Kargil.

Later, he was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on November 27, 2020.

On 7th January 2021, Rahul posted a gratitude message for his loved one.

Sister’s concerns ignored as director dismissed alarming signs

Recalling the incident, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka said that on 23rd November, Rahul had called her and informed that he was going for the shoot. She sensed that something was not right when he struggled to speak clearly. Concerned, she tried contacting him repeatedly the next day, but he did not answer her calls.

(Rahul Roy posted gratitude message for his sister Priyanka and all his loved ones | Image: Rahul Roy/Instagram)

When she finally managed to speak to the director, she expressed her worry about Rahul’s health, only to be dismissed callously. The director claimed to be a doctor and insisted that Rahul was fine, refusing to heed Priyanka’s concern. She further added, ‘ He (the director) picked up the call and said that he (Rahul) is fine and that he happened to be a doctor and director by passion. I told him ‘My brother is not well. Do you think we can [shoot later]?’ He said, ‘He is well. I am a doctor. You don’t have to teach me!’ and disconnected the call.

Importance of health awareness and responsibility in the film industry

Priyanka emphasised the importance of not ignoring such warning signs, stating, ‘This is normal and basic common sense. If our industry people or any kind of people around you are unwell, this is not something to ignore’. Rahul Roy's journey to recovery has been arduous, and his sister has been his pillar of strength throughout. Following the brain stroke, the actor underwent extensive treatment and therapy to regain his confidence and abilities. Now, slowly returning to work, Rahul is determined to overcome the obstacles and rebuild his career.