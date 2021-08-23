Rahul Vaidya, Akanksha Puri, Vaishnav Tej And More Celebs Spotted At The Airport

Last Updated: 23rd August, 2021 22:26 IST

Arshi Khan was spotted at the airport departure in a comfy look. She opted for a floral top paired with black track pants for her look with minimal makeup.

Akanksha Puri was clicked at the airport departure. The actor sported a yellow blazer under a white graphic tee paired with blue skinny jeans and a pair of sunglasses.

Laxmi Manchu was papped at the airport arrival in Mumbai. The actor went for a comfortable ankle-length dress with a pair of white shoes for her airport look.

