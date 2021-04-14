Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Turn Groom And Bride For Their New Music Video 'Madhanya'

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to be seen in a new music video. The song titled Madhanya marks to be the first collaboration between the couple post their relationship announcement. Both Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to their respective social media handles to unveil the first look poster of their new song Madhanya which is going to release on Sunday, April 18.

Madhanya song first look out

Rahul and Disha's song Madhanya's poster shows the couple dressed up as a groom and bride who are about to be married. The couple is dressed in traditional Indian wear with Rahul wearing a cream coloured sherwani while Disha looks gorgeous in a pink lehenga adorned with heavy jewellery. The couple is entwined in a romantic dance pose in the poster. Sharing the poster, Rahul and Disha wrote, "Presenting to you the poster of our song “Madhanya” that you guys have been waiting for !! From our hearts to yours ... “ the wedding love song” arrives on 18th April. can’t wait for you’ll to see and hear it." The vocals for Rahul and Disha's song are lent by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur, the lyrics are by Kumaar and the music is composed by Lijo George and DJ Cheta. The music video is directed by Rajan Bir.

Reactions to Madhanya song first look poster

Many celebs like Aly Goni, Arshi Khan, Shreyas Puranik, Abhishek Kapur and many others commented on the poster by dropping emojis. Fans of the celeb couple were also thrilled to see the poster of Madanya and shared their excitement in the comment section of the post. One user wrote, "Qaatil poster!! Good luck" while another commented, "Rab ne bana di jodi." Take a look at the comments below.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's relationship

Rahul proposed to his long time girlfriend Disha when she appeared as a guest on Valentines Day in a popular reality show that Rahul was a part of. He went down on his knees on national television with a t-shirt that read "Marry Me" and popped the question to his lady love. Disha entered the show for a second time a few days later to accept Rahul's proposal in person. The couple met through mutual friends and were friends before falling in love with each other. While Rahul Vaidya rose to fame after he appeared as a contestant in the first season of Indian Idol, Disha Parmar is known for her lead role as Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The couple had also appeared in a music video in 2019 titled Yaad Teri.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rahul Vaidya Instagram)

