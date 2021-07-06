Rahul Vaidya Announces Wedding With Girlfriend Disha Parmar, Excited Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Singer Rahul Vaidya recently took to Instagram and announced his wedding with girlfriend Disha Parmar. Rahul shared a note while revealing that their wedding is set to take place on July 16 in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. While announcing the new chapter of his life, Rahul wrote, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness” (sic).

Rahul Vaidya to tie the knot with girlfriend Disha Parmar

Rahul and Disha met each other on a social media platform. The two started chatting with each other in mid-2018 and soon became friends. Rahul and Disha shot for their first single in the same year. Rahul realised he loves Disha during his stay in a reality game show. On Disha’s birthday, Rahul had proposed to Disha and she had accepted it on national television. Since then, the two stars have been talking about getting married. However, their plans kept getting postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The couple is currently busy making final arrangements for their big day.



The good news of their marriage left his fans and industry friends excited who are quite happy. Pouring in their love, fans congratulated the two stars for starting a new phase. Actors like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Varun Sood, Shefali Jariwala, Aastha Gill, and more congratulated Rahul. Apart from the stars, fans also showered their love. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations to both of you.” Another user wrote, “God maybe I am the happiest right now.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Can’t wait to see you getting married.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahul Vaid recently wrapped up the shooting of his next reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 11. He also released a song titled Madhaniyaan, which featured him alongside his girlfriend Disha.



IMAGE: DISHAPARMAR/Instagram

