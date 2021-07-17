Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Groove To Romantic Track At Wedding Reception; Watch

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar who tied the knot on July 16 with just close friends and family in attendance, were spotted dancing romantically at their reception. Apart from their families, the reception was attended by Aly Goni, Jamin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, and more who were also seen shaking a leg at the party.

Inside Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar wedding reception

While Rahul looked dapper in white and black formals, Disha Parmar looked stunning in a shimmery saree for their reception. Videos and pictures from the wedding reception of the couple have been surfacing online leaving fans drooling over the adorable couple. Disha and Rahul looked lovely as they shook a leg on the romantic number Dekha Hazaro Dafaa. The couple had announced the news of their wedding a few days back through social media in a joint statement. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” the statement read.



Since then the couple has been sharing photos from their pre-nuptial ceremonies like Mehendi and Haldi on their respective social media handles. Rahul Vaidya had proposed to his lady love Disha Parmar while he was in a popular reality TV show. In a later episode, Disha came in as a special guest on the show. In the wedding pictures, the couple was spotted beaming with joy as the two exchanged rings and garlands while taking the marriage vows. Actor Aly Goni took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Rahul Vaidya. In the photo, Vaidya was seen dressed up and ready for the wedding ceremony. While sharing the photo Aly wrote "Aaj mere yaar ki Shaadi hai (today is my friend's wedding)." Aly Goni's girlfriend and couple's close friend, Jasmin Bhasin, was also present at the wedding.



IMAGE: ISRANIPHOTOGRAPHY/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.