Rahul Vaidya Reinvents 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' To Wish Wife Disha Parmar 'All The Best'

Newlywed stars Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved couples on the internet. The couple is painting the city red with their romance. Recently, Rahul sang his rendition of the popular romantic song, Bade Ache Lagte Hai for his wife, Disha. The romantic gesture comes as Disha gears up for her upcoming TV show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. Watch the video below.

Rahul Vaidya sings Bade Ache Lagte Hai for Disha Parmar

In the video, the couple can be seen casually dressed, enjoying their quality time. One can see Rahul Vaidya singing to the tunes of Bade Acche Lagte Hai song along with his guitar. Disha Parmar can be seen swooning by his romantic song as she looks at him endearingly. As for the caption, Vaidya wrote, "All the best @dishaparmar for your new show & I am sure you will ace it with your effortless acting! May the first day of your shoot & all the days after this be a great enjoyable journey for you! '#badeacchelagtehain2.'"

Many of their fans and followers couldn't stop gushing over their romance as they rushed to drop loving messages on the post. A fan commented, "I love this man so freakinggg much," while another one added, "Best couple" with a heart-eyed face emoji and red hearts. A netizen gushed, "I want someone to sing for me:- BADE ACHE LAGTE HO." Another one chipped in, "I was waiting for this" with a red heart.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in July this year, in Mumbai. The couple has been treating their fans with snaps from their personal life. Meanwhile, Disha Parmar will be soon returning to the small screen with her upcoming show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. She will be seen alongside Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta. The show depicts the love life of two lonely people who are in their 30s. Disha will be portraying the role of Priya, while Nakuul will be seen as Ram. Before the actor begins shooting, her hubby and singer wished her good luck.

A peek into Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's photos

