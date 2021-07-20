Rahul Vaidya's Family Welcomes Disha Parmar In Style, See Griha Pravesh Pics

After grand wedding celebrations, singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar received a warm welcome at home from their family. A 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony was held at singer Rahul Vaidya’s home in Mumbai on July 19 as he brought his bride, television actor Disha Parmar home. Videos from the post-wedding festivity have been surfacing on the Internet with fans gushing over the bond between the two stars.

In the videos, Disha Parmar is seen wearing a red salwar kameez, while Rahul Vaidya is more casually dressed in a maroon long-sleeved T-shirt with black pants. His mother, Is seen performing a puja as the couple stood outside waiting to step inside. Soon after the puja, Disha pushed a Kalash filled with rice inside the house as everyone showered her and Rahul with rose petals. She then walked inside on a path adorned with petals. The adorable couple got hitched on July 16 in a grand ceremony which was attended by his close friends and family members in Mumbai.

The wedding was attended by Rahul’s friends including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Sonali Phogat, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, and more. After videos of the couple exchanging rings and garlands on their wedding went viral, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar posed for the cameras and even interacted with the media. The groom told the media that his friend ‘betrayed’ him during the ‘joota chupayi rasam’ (a ritual where the bride’s relatives or friends hide the groom’s shoes and demand cash or kind to return them).

The Rahul and Disha wedding, which they termed as 'The DisHul wedding' were a talking point on social media after their nuptials on July 16. Right from their stunning wedding outfits, fun-filled moments during the exchanging of rings to their performance at the reception, numerous moments were viral on social media and received love from fans. The couple had announced their wedding on social media in a joint statement. Rahul had proposed Disha last year on national television and requested her to convey her decision to the makers, as he had no access to the outside world while still on the show. She publicly accepted the proposal in February, when she entered the reality show as a guest in the Valentine’s Day episode.

