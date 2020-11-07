Raima Sen Birthday Special: Here Are Some Of The Best Bollywood Films Of The Actress

Raima Sen, the granddaughter of actress Suchitra Sen or the ‘Mahanayika’ of Bengali Cinema, started her career in 1999 with her debut film Godmother. She then starred in the film Daman, where her minor role received a lot of appreciation. Her breakthrough role is however considered to be in Rituparno Ghosh’s film Chokher Bali, where she was cast as Ashalata. Thereafter, she went to star in many films while establishing herself as a prominent actress in the film industry. On account of her birthday, here is a look at some of her best Hindi films:

Hindi films of Raima Sen

1. Parineeta (2005)

Raima was cast as Koel in Pradeep Sarkar’s film Parineeta where she played the role of lead actress Vidya Balan’s chirpy cousin. The film was reportedly a critically acclaimed success and paved the way for Sen in Bollywood.

2. Dus (2005)

Sen starred in Anubhav Sinha’s action thriller film Dus where she played the role of Priya, Sunil Shetty’s estranged wife. The film proved to be a commercial and critical success that further established Sen as a popular Hindi actress.

3. Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)

Raima played the role of Milly Sen, a timid Bengali housewife, in the comedy-drama film Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. Her role as a feeble saree-wearing housewife who later is revealed to have a black belt in Karate will always be quite memorable.

4. Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

The Indian thriller film Manorama Six Feet Under, directed and co-written by Navdeep Singh starred Raima Sen in the lead role alongside Gul Panag and Abhay Deol. She plays the role of Manorama’s roommate Sheetal in the movie.

5. I, Me, aur Main (2013)

The Indian Hindi romantic comedy film I, Me Aur Main, directed by debutant director Kapil Sharma starred Sen as Beena Chandok in a supporting role. The film was met with mixed reviews from the critics, nevertheless, helped Sen leave her mark in the Hindi film industry.

On the work front, Sen will be next seen in Amazon Prime's web series The Last Hour alongside actor Sanjay Kapoor.

