Raj & DK Celebrate Success Of 'Cinema Bandi' On Netflix, Thank Fans For Overwhelming Love

Filmmaker-writer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are currently celebrating the success of their latest Telegu release Cinema Bandi on Netflix. The comedy-drama that was released on May 12 on the streaming app has been receiving overwhelming responses from critics and audience alike. Amazed by the response from the people, the director duo took to Twitter and thanked the people for ‘showering their love and warmth on the film’ The film is bankrolled by the duo who have TV series like The Family Man and movies like Stree in their credits.

Raj & DK celebrate success of 'Cinema Bandi'

While sharing their happiness over the reviews from the people, the duo wrote, “How incredible is this! Who would have thought a "tiny" "regional" film like Cinema Bandi will become the No 1 thing in the country! Smiling face with smiling eyes Thank you all for showering love and warmth! Here's to indie films!” In another tweet, the duo congratulated the entire team and their collective efforts in making the film so popular on the streaming app. “Thank you for the overwhelming response for this gem of a film. The most heartening part is all the love and support an independent film like #Cinemabandi has received from the audience across the board like it’s their own! Congratulations to the entire team!!!” they tweeted.

How incredible is this! Who would have thought a "tiny" "regional" film like Cinema Bandi will become the No 1 thing in the country! 😊 Thank you all for showering love and warmth! Here's to indie films!#CinemaBandi #CinemaBandiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/r1iTmZG6f2 — Raj & DK (@rajndk) May 16, 2021

Thank you for the overwhelming response for this gem of a film. The most heartening part is all the love and support an independent film like #Cinemabandi has received from the audience across the board, like it’s their own!



Congratulations to the entire team!!! pic.twitter.com/w9kOQvRESq — Raj & DK (@rajndk) May 16, 2021

The film, which is set in the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border revolves around an auto-rickshaw driver who finds an expensive camera in the backseat of his auto and decides to make a movie with it. Further, he plans to use the profit he earns from it to bring power and water supply to his village. The film’s tagline reads, “Everyone is a filmmaker at heart”. Recently actress Samantha Akkineni lauded the film on her Instagram stories and expressed how she feels about the film in just one watch. he shared the poster of Cinema Bandi on her Instagram story and spoke about why she liked the movie. Samantha also had a request to producers, Raj and DK. "#cinemabandi is endearing and so full of hope. Three cheers to the team for bringing us this gem of a film....a breath of fresh air. Congratulations @rajanddk so so happy for you. Now, let's release #thefamilyman2 (sic)." The actress is set to make her digital debut with The Family Man 2 which is reportedly expected to release in June.

