Director Duo Raj & DK Urge For Compliance With PM's COVID-19 Appeal With A 'Stree' Twist

'Happy Ending' director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, known for their quirky film making and unique sense of style and humour, have shared an interesting twist to the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Friday. Urging their followers to avoid any gathering while following the PM's instructions on Sunday, April 5, the duo has shared a still from their 2018 comedy horror film Stree through their social media account. It features actors Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Kapoor walking together with torches in their hands.

Raj & DK captioned the post, "Don’t take out processions carrying mashaals! Light a diya at home :) #stree #stayhomesavelives"

Have a look:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight in their homes or balconies to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/siMps9KpMt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

In his address, PM Modi said, "Today when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us are alone. The strength of 130 crores Indians is with each one of us."

